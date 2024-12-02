Xalq Bank implements TranzAxis payments platform





This software solution will allow the bank to expand the range of services and products provided to customers and respond to market changes. The joint project with Compass Plus, which sees the automation of back-office operations for managing cards and customer accounts, also gives Xalq Bank access to technologies and tools that will enable it to transform its card business, and develop new products and services.

During this project, the bank automated the processing of payment card transactions, including maintaining customer data, managing charges and limits and other card data; business logic and accounting for different types of cards, including the full cycle of servicing credit cards, and also provided automated interaction with third-party systems of both the bank and its partners. In addition, the new system has revised and optimised tools for accounting and analysis of the bank's terminal network.