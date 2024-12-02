Xalles joint ventures Aktary to create SaaS crypto trading solution

Headquartered in Austin TX, GioBot’s Software-as-a-Service solution will allow crypto traders to implement their own trading strategies and automate execution of cryptocurrency trades. By adding to their investment processes, crypto traders can run single or multiple algorithmic trading strategies across a variety of centralised and decentralised venues.

The platform will also offer in-depth reporting and analytics on traders’ positions and market conditions. With built-in scripting support, traders will be able to modify strategies to account for the dynamic nature of market conditions.