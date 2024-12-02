X15 Ventures launches Backr





Backr offers a digital, task-based approach to starting up, and guides users through the process step-by-step, from business registrations, to business plan formulation, invoice creation and more. Targeting small businesses and new entrepreneurs, Backr is designed to be used for the early stages of a business’ life.

The Backr app is set to launch in September 2020 and anyone can register their interest at www.backr.com.au. Users who sign-up to the full Backr product between launch and 31 October 2020 and complete four tasks will be eligible to receive USD 500.