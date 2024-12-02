X-Press Legal Services integrates Open Banking with Ordo

Ordo uses Open Banking technology to initiate payments and enable the direct transfer of funds from clients’ bank accounts to fund disbursement products. Whilst account-to-account payments have existed for a while, these have been largely reliant on BACs transfers. Such types of payments can be slow and require manual data entry to set up transfers, making them prone to error and creating risk of fraud through the sharing of bank details.











With Ordo now fully integrated into X-Press Pay, consumers have the option of paying by credit/debit card or Open Banking. Open Banking offers a safe, easy way for consumers to make payments to law firms. Ordo uses account-to-account payments directly from consumers online banking app, so they can transfer funds securely without the need to enter bank or card details.





Streamlining payments for law firms with enhanced options

The system offers numerous advantages to law firms. X-Press Pay enables conveyancing solicitors to avoid the complication of adding VAT to disbursements on their own invoices, following the 2017 Brabners ruling. It also cuts down on significant administration, enabling initial ID checks to be processed and funded before client accounts are created and added to case management systems.

Enabling clients to directly order and pay for conveyancing searches through X-Press Pay, further reduces the burden on conveyancers and allows clients increased visibility of their transactions progress.

Ordo officials highlighted their partnership with X-Press Legal Services, emphasising the innovation, speed, and efficiency brought to legal disbursements. Through their integrated solution, traditional payment inefficiencies are eliminated, enabling secure transactions worth thousands of pounds via X-Press Pay. This innovation benefits legal firms, offering white-label solutions, and empowers clients to manage their transactions. Ordo anticipates Open Banking becoming the preferred choice, offering transparency, convenience, and security for consumers paying for legal services.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from X-Press Legal Services said they are delighted to have added Ordo to their payment options within X-Press Pay. The UK is one of the most active country worldwide in Open Banking and with many consumers having already embraced the technology, it was a natural step for them to include it as an option when paying for their services. Take-up so far has been very swift and they fully expect that over the coming years, Open Banking will become the preferred option for consumers.