X plans payment integration with X Money in 2025

The chief executive of X confirmed that the platform aims to implement payments in 2025. The company has been incrementally securing state licences required to facilitate such transactions. Researcher Aaron Perris highlighted potential developments regarding X Money in a post on the platform, sharing a screenshot of unverified code. Perris suggested that the feature might launch in the United States before securing approvals across all 50 states.

X officials reiterated these plans during an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. At the time, the company’s chief executive announced that X Money would support payments on the platform and hinted at additional features designed to enhance creator opportunities.

The announcement has fuelled speculation about whether the platform might incorporate cryptocurrency into its payment framework. Potential use cases include support for bitcoin, dollar-pegged stablecoins, or other crypto-based technologies aimed at reducing transaction costs and processing times.

In an X broadcast, industry analyst Finn expressed confidence that cryptocurrency would play a role in the payment system, stating that cryptocurrency could serve as a significant infrastructure for X payments. The extent and specifics of crypto integration, however, remain unclear, with no direct confirmation from the company regarding the details of X Money's operations.

A closer look at X’s trajectory

X announced its plans to launch a peer-to-peer payment business, aiming to allow more user utility and new opportunities for commerce. According to the information revealed at the time, the launch would provide a payment service similar to Venmo or PayPal.

In addition to introducing peer-to-peer payments, the company stated that it was prioritising key areas including, enhanced AI utilisation, new features enabling users to view diverse posts for exposure to challenging perspectives, and partnerships aimed at boosting advertising efforts.

Since the company formerly known as Twitter was purchased for USD 44 billion in October 2022, X has been seen reinventing itself with several changes, including adopting the name X in July 2023.