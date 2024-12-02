Wyth Financial goes live with Intellect Contextual Banking Experience – Retail





With a cloud-native, microservices-based and API-first architecture, Intellect’s CBX-R is an omni-channel solution catering to the demands of the modern bank customer.

Wyth Financial was looking to leverage technology to launch a direct-to-customer banking experience to customers with a digital-only approach. Wyth chose Intellect as their digital partner for their deep domain expertise and a mutually shared vision of a fully digital bank.

Intellect’s direct-to-customer retail banking offering, CBX-R, has been deployed on Microsoft Azure and will support customer onboarding, high-interest savings accounts, GICs, EFTs, Interac e-Transfer, and mortgage applications. It will enable the bank to operate virtually, and digitally deliver the right client experience in the channel preference of the client through their platform.