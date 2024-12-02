WSO2 completes USD 93 mln Series E

RedStart Labs (India), a subsidiary of Info Edge, joined lead investor Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit (Goldman Sachs), which completed the first tranche of the Series E in November 2021. Info Edge, through its RedStart subsidiary, will contribute strategically to WSO2’s accelerated business expansion across India.

WSO2, with more than 800 customers in over 90 countries, has already established a strong presence in India. Over 35 enterprises in India – including government agencies and global leaders in financial services, communications, healthcare, and technology – rely on WSO2’s products and solutions to drive their digital journeys and deliver innovative experiences to customers. Additionally, over 100 million consumers in India are interacting with these organisations using secure digital services powered by WSO2.

Since 2005, WSO2 has been delivering on its mission to democratise the development of modern applications and services with cloud-native and open-source technologies for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM). The company is now expanding upon these offerings with a new generation of Platform-as-a-Service solutions that further speed customers’ time to market and ability to innovate.