WSFS Bank launches digital payable solution





Through WSFS’ new digital Integrated Payables Solution, businesses can streamline the AP process and execute payments in numerous formats including check, ACH, wire or virtual card; increase revenue by converting check transactions to card transactions, since customers are eligible for a monthly rebate; reduce spend with lower internal labour and processing costs associated with checks; and mitigate fraud and risk through additional controls including submit, review and release capabilities.

With multiple payment options, businesses can provide their customers more clarity and control in managing their payments, improving the overall customer experience. The new digital Integrated Payables Solution allows WSFS Bank Customers control and transparency in managing their payments and translates to an overall better customer experience.