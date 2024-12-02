



The application was named LifeStage, and it was developed in order to optimise the manner in which employees make more informed financial decisions. The financial tool is also aimed at enabling users to understand their assets and liabilities, including their income, expenditure, savings, debts, pensions, and properties at a glance.

In addition, both WPS Advisory and Moneyhub will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the WPS Advisory x Moneyhub partnership

The initiative aims to make financial advice, which is typically provided through the workplace, as accessible and cost-effective as possible. At the same time, the companies will also have the opportunity to continue delivering customers with improved and secure services, while maintaining value for money as well.

According to officials of the companies, Moneyhub and WPS Advisory have also integrated the platform with three separate partners named Guiide, Legado, and SmartSearch. Guiide represents a pension modeling tool that aims to allow users to create and maintain a personalised retirement plan. At the same time, Legato will provide a digital vault feature to customers, which will enable them and WPS Advisory to upload, store, and manage important documents within the application, while also notifying the other party of the changes. Finally, SmartSearch will allow anti-money laundering (AML) checks to be done, optimising the manner in which WPS Advisory complies with the latest customer due diligence and KYC requirements.

In addition, app users will have the possibility to share their data with WPS Advisory via Moneyhub’s sharing center feature, ensuring that advisers always have an accurate picture of a client’s financial situation. Furthermore, advisers will also be allowed to see the accounts users have shared with them, a summary of net worth, assets, and account types, as well as income and spending analysis which will be broken down annually.