WorldRemit teams up with Paykii to enable international bill payments

The new service, which is available from over 40 send countries including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, will enable WorldRemit customers to directly pay electricity, telephone, mobile, internet, water and gas bills in their home country for their families or themselves.

The partnership between WorldRemit and Paykii allows WorldRemit customers to make real-time balance inquiries and to direct funds where they need to be spent. Most household bills are a regular occurrence and being able to use just an account or phone number, it becomes simple for users to pay their expenses.

The service initially launches from 40 send countries to India, the world’s largest market for receiving international payments with over USD 80 billion USD crossing the border in 2019 according to data cited by WorldRemit from the World Bank. More receiving countries will follow in 2020.