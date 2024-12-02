Worldpay, Klarna to launch invoice and credit based payments in Europe

According to this partnership, Worldpay customers trading in Austria, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK, and wishing to accept payments on invoice or instalments, will be able to use Klarna’s invoice and credit based payments from Worldpay.

The new payment options will allow consumers to decide when to pay for the items once they have received their goods. Instead of a request for credit or debit card details at the point of checkout, consumers are prompted for their email address and postcode. The solution allows consumers to manage the terms of their payment, be it 14-day payment by invoice, by fixed or flexible instalments, spreading the cost over several months.

