Worldpay, FINSYNC partner to improve invoicing and cash flow

FINSYNC customers will be able toc connect their account to Worldpay’s online invoice payments solution. Similarly, Worldpay customers will be able to use FINSYNC’s cash flow management software for centralized, automated accounting, invoicing and payroll functions.

The partnership combines the financial management and accounting software services with faster payment solutions. Clients of both companies will be able to digitally manage their invoices and to accept online payments from debit and credit cards. According to both companies, approval rates for online payments will also be improved, businesses being able to have usable funds within hours.

For more information about Worldpay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online payments company database.