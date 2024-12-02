WorldPay enters partnership with Anachron

When a merchant issues an invoice through the Anachron portal, the payee is able to settle the sum using their preferred payment method and currency. Once the invoice has been paid via WorldPay’s integrated payments gateway, the merchant receives this payment in their chosen currency.

Anachron enables organisations to optimise their Order-to-Cash process with a SaaS e-document solution. Anachron provides a number of services including e-invoicing, online payments, credit management and print & mail for companies worldwide.

WorldPay supports international e-commerce expansion strategies by offering global acquiring licenses and a portfolio of over 200 payment types. The company offers a range of services including acquiring, gateway, alternative payments, risk management, and mobile payments.

