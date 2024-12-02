Worldline, Unwire partner for public transport transformation

The partnership will broaden Worldline’s Mobility as a Service (MaaS) capabilities across the UK and Ireland as well as the rest of Europe. Unwire develops and operates innovative mobile platforms used by transportation companies, merchants, and financial institutions around the world. As a global provider of mobility solutions, Worldline allows millions of people to access and use public transport through payment systems.

The strategic partnership will enable Worldline to combine its existing payment capabilities with Unwire’s multi-modal journey planning expertise to provide public transport users with access to plan, book, and pay for their journeys through a dedicated app on their smartphones, according to the official press release.