Worldline supports PSA to roll out an advanced payment ecosystem in Austria

Worldline will act as the technical clearing and settlement partner for domestic and international interbank payments. Austria will then become the next country besides The Netherlands, Italy, Hungary and the islands Aruba and Curacao, to rely in whole or in part on Worldline’s clearing and settlement platform. Through this cooperation, PSA and Worldline are laying the groundwork for a new real-time payment platform for device-independent payments across Austria.

PSA has recently been entrusted with managing the Austrian clearing operations as a shared services platform and is therefore responsible for processing the national mass payment transactions. At the beginning of 2021, PSA took over this role from the Austrian National Bank’s Geldservice Austria (GSA) subsidiary, and as a centre of expertise now handles both cashless payments and account-to-account transfers for the entire Austrian banking community.

PSA ensures the processing of domestic transfers and direct debits in Austria and is responsible for establishing a multitude of international interfaces with foreign banks. It is expected that from 2023 the services will be delivered via Worldline’s central technical interface.

The two companies are therefore extending their cooperation, which first began in card-based payments back in 2012.

PSA Payment Services Austria (PSA) is a transaction service provider and Austria’s competence centre for cashless payments. PSA is responsible for the Bankomat system on behalf of the banks with its 7,350 ATMs and approximately 10 million Bankomat cards.