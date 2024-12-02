Worldline, P3 Financial Group partner to help payment ecosystems in Europe

P3 has developed a payments technology which enables payment acceptance, processing, identity, and digital commerce, connecting consumers, merchants, and financial institutions. P3’s end-to-end platform features a suite of tools and services that enable customers to quickly set up state-of-the-art payment systems. In combination with Worldline’s comprehensive payment solutions, users of the PSaaS can create digital payment ecosystems for intelligent commerce, digital banking, finance, and insurance serving consumers, merchants, and enterprises.

By joining forces in the digital space, Worldline and P3 Financial Group will be able to accelerate their growth in markets across Europe, such as Belgium, UK, Portugal, Spain, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Austria, Cyprus, Hungary, Switzerland, Finland, and Sweden, according to the official press release.