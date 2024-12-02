Worldline launches WL Petrol & Energy Suite in Italy

The launch will strengthen the partnership between Worldline and Italy-based Fortech Srl who focuses on developing a fuel station of the future. The partnership between the two companies started in 2011 and, with Worldline’s recent roll-out, Italian customers can now gain a new perspective in petrol stations.

Clients can also benefit from a full-service offer, including commercial acquiring and terminals, as well as Worldline’s digital wallet platform, WL Pay&Drive, dynamic currency conversion, and more. Moreover, through Worldline’s acquisition of Axepta Italy, the company can now support customers of local PagoBancomat scheme.