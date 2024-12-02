Worldline joins forces with fintech Meniga

The collaboration is aimed at increasing digital customer engagement through the creation of personalised banking features.

For banks and financial institutions, looking to retain and attract customers through user-friendly and secure payment solutions is one of the biggest challenges of the Open Banking era. Through this strategic partnership, Worldline and Meniga will collaborate to provide customers with financial tools by combining personal finance management with conversational banking and data analytics.

This collaboration will be able to deliver solutions to customers in the financial services space, while at the same time gaining more insight into customers’ wishes through data analytics.



