Worldline integrates Alipay+

Through the collaboration, Worldline improves its payment offering for in-store and ecommerce merchants across Europe, helping them to better serve customers through expanded mobile payments and other digital payment methods. Worldline is the first acquirer to enter a full-scale multi-country integration with Alipay+.

Launched in 2020, Alipay+ is a suite of global cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group. It supports a wide range of digital payments methods, including e-wallets and bank apps, such as Touch ‘n Go eWallet in Malaysia, TrueMoney in Thailand, GCash in the Philippines, Kakao Pay in South Korea, as well as Alipay and AlipayHK in China.

With a rollout expected to start in 2022, the payments solution works with all Worldline terminals and applications and provides the same QR code for each new digital payment method. This brings ease of use to merchants as no change is required in merchants’ operations and the payment method recognition works fully automatically. Merchants also benefit from increased customer relations as online shoppers and travellers from Asia will experience a familiar and entirely automated payment flow.

Merchants from all sectors, including retail, F&B, and hospitality across Europe, can reportedly benefit by upgrading the fully integrated POS and ecommerce solution from Worldline to enable Alipay+ acceptance, through software updates with no additional investment.