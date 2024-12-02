Worldline, ecolytiq to offer sustainable banking in Europe

Ecolytiq is an impact fintech that offers a Sustainability-as-a-Service solution. This solution is based on the use of payment transaction data to positively influence banking customers’ behaviour by raising awareness around their environmental footprint.

This partnership intends to support banks and their customers in the transition to a greener economy by delivering transparent and relevant data –with the aim of encouraging more sustainable behaviours in the fight against climate change. This is the first step in equensWorldline’s strategy to provide a comprehensive set of sustainable banking services.

One of the use cases that equensWorldline has identified to leverage the banking data made available thanks to PSD2 regulation was how to best offer clients suitable solutions and additional value to help combatting climate change. In addition, ecolytiq partners with the German non-profit Organisation for Sustainable Consumption (OfnK), whose work promotes transparency for country-specific carbon emissions calculations through their ‘Open Payment Standard’.