Worldline announces commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia

This new joint-venture represents an opportunity for Worldline to expand its merchant acquiring business outside of Europe.

The combination of ANZ’s strong market position and Worldline’s global scale payment expertise will allow the alliance to grow revenue at a double-digit rate in the coming years. This accelerated growth rate will be delivered through cross and up-sell opportunities based on solutions such as digital onboarding, Alternative Payment Methods (APM), fraud detection, online and omnichannel capabilities, while leveraging the existing merchant portfolio.