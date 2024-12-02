Worldline, AcceptEasy partner for e-billing solution

With this solution, the customers receive their invoice on their phone, tablet or PC via text message or email. No register or login is required as bank details are already pre-filled. To pay any bill, a click on the email banner will redirect the payer to a WL Sips payment page where they can choose among the payment means available to pay for the bill received. Once paid, the status of the invoice will change (also on the sender’s side) and the email banner will turn from blue to green, allowing the customers to follow up their bills.

This solution can address many use cases as paying bills for rents, charges, telephone, internet, child health, insurance, school fees, subscriptions, taxes, donations. For merchants, the joint offering of Worldline and AcceptEasy is also a solution covering all steps of the payment collection process, from the notification of the clients, the mandate request or the online payment, to the acquiring of payment.

What`s more, the solution include detailed tracking of bill delivery and payment status, regulation and compliance requirements met, shorter order-to-cash cycles with SME customers, and reducing the high number of costly invoice queries.

AcceptEasy lets companies offer their customers payments, mandates and verifications through all digital channels. Headquarters are in Amstelveen, The Netherlands with operations in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland and Canada.

Worldline is specialised in payments and transactional services industry, enabling its customers to offer solutions to the end consumer. Worldline activities are organized around three axes: merchant services, mobility & e-transactional services and financial services including equensWorldline. For more information about this company, please check a detailed profile in our online payments database.