World Bank to use ProZorro e-procurement system in Ukraine

According to the government’s press release cited by the online publication, the World Bank assessed the system to see if the e-procurement system meets the requirements of the Multilateral Development Bank (MDB).

ProZorro is a hybrid electronic open source government e-procurement system that ensures open access to public procurement (tenders) in Ukraine. It was implemented in 2016 as a hybrid (both centralized public and decentralized private marketplaces) system it has since been recognized as a public procurement system delivering government services in a stakeholder-focused manner.