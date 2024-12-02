World Bank approves USD 750 mln loan for India-based MSMEs

These enterprises are the worst hit by the coronavirus-caused pandemic and consequent economic shutdown. The government announced that this package will support the MSME industry under its self-reliant India program. The world bank’s MSME emergency response program will cater the immediate liquidity and credit requirements of nearly 1.5 million enterprises.

The Indian MSME sector currently holds a share of 30% in the total GDP of the country and 40% of exports and provides employment to nearly 150 to 180 million people. The sector is now facing stress due to cancelled orders, loss of customers, and disrupted supply chain. All this is leading to a decline in their operational revenue.