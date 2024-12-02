Workinvoice to launch the invoice advance integrated in the management software

The service is aimed at corporations with a turnover of more than USD 1.18 million (EUR 1 million) which want to obtain immediate liquidity without constraints and only for certain credits.

By choosing from your management software which invoices to sell you can get 90% of the credit amount in just 48 hours from the operation, without opening a current account, without guarantees, and through a simple online expert. The credit transfer made with the Workinvoice platform is always without recourse and streamlines the administrative work of the company because it allows you to not have to monitor customer payments.

In fact, invoice trading allows companies to assign outstanding trade receivables to qualified institutional investors. The mechanism is simple and transparent: companies upload their invoices to be collected in a marketplace, where investors assess which receivables to collect.

To assign a receivable, a variable commission is required based on the maturity of the commercial security. On the other hand, the buyer of the security is attributed a discount rate, a market remuneration as a percentage of the credit, defined at auction starting from the maximum rate indicated by the client.