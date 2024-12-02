WooThemes enters partnership with Avalara

As a result of this partnership, Avalara is set to bring sales tax management solutions to WooCommerce businesses selling online.

Therefore, Avalara’s sales tax calculation software will be offered in the WooCommerce Extension marketplace, and will be hosted, supported and maintained by WooThemes. WooCommerce is WooTheme’s flagship product.

The WooCommerce Tax Connector Extension, powered by Avalara, will help online store owners deliver accurate sales tax calculations for every purchase.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and ecommerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, CORESense, a provider of digital commerce, retail and order management software solutions for medium-sized business, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners.