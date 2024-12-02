Womply rolls out Womply Bills to allow businesses pay expenses by credit card

The solution aims to help business owners to pay bills with a credit card, even where cards are not accepted. Usually, businesses spend time and resources to pay bills (like rent, utilities, and taxes) from vendors that often do not accept credit cards.

Simultaneously, many businesses are not able to access capital, because banks and other lenders fail to extend it during these unpredictable times, according to the official press release. Womply Bills solves these problems by allowing businesses to use their existing credit cards to pay any business, ensuring their payments are made on time while preserving their cash on hand for any unforeseen emergencies.

Womply Bills is designed to alleviate pain points that have been exacerbated by the economic impact of Covid-19. According to The Washington Post, 97% of companies say they still cut paper checks to their business vendors and receive checks from their business customers.