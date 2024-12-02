WLPayments adds eight new payment partners integrations

WLPayments has announced that they have completed eight additional integrations since the start of 2022, allowing merchants to benefit from its list of integrated partners and have more flexibility in doing payments. The following additions are Google Pay, Netcetera, Paypal, Swish, Token.io, TrueLayer, TreviPay, and Vipps.

The company’s clients can now use two payment methods in the Nordics: Swish and Vipps. While the integration with Token.io promises frictionless, real-time account-to-account (A2A) payments, straight from applications and websites, it also guarantees independence from customers’ countries or banks.

Furthermore, the integration with TrueLayer allows customers to send and receive money. Through the completed integration with TreviPay, WLPayments’ B2B ecommerce clients can also offer the Buy Now, Pay Later feature to their customers.

These eight additions augment the set of integrated partners, signifying WLPayments’ partner-centric approach where clients have multiple benefits. This includes further lowering their clients' costs and increasing their conversion rates.