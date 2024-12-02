Wix integrates with Square to help US, Canada merchants accept online credit card payments

The integration offers any online Wix Store the ability to accept both online and in-person payments through Square via mobile device based POS, zdnet.com reports.

The in-person component comes via the Wix app, which enables any online Wix Store to become a physical store in a few clicks. The app automatically synchronizes the physical POS with the merchants online catalog and inventory from Wix.

Existing Wix subscribers can add Square as an available payment option by completing an onboarding process. Wix said its aiming to expand the relationship across verticals, including Wix Bookings, over the coming months.

For Square, the integration is the latest in a long line of partnerships geared toward boosting its payments processing volume. In March 2016, Square released a set of APIs that enabled online merchants and developers to incorporate various aspects of the Square ecosystem into their business without committing to the whole package.

Up until that point, Square required online merchants to use its own online store product, or work with one of Squares third-party partner companies, in order to use Square for checkout.