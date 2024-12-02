Wiwin raises EUR 1.5 million via crowd investing

WIWIN is a platform for sustainable investing that brokers capital investments in the fields of renewable energies, sustainable start-ups, and energy-efficient real estate. The company is also a member of the Bundesverband Crowdfunding, the central interest group and network of commercial crowdfunding platforms in Germany, that aim for high standards of consumer protection.

During the crowd investment campaign, 500 investors invested money in the company within the span of 10 hours. The company is giving those who wish to invest but could not during the crowd investing round the opportunity to put their name on a list and get contacted by Wiwin if additional volume becomes available.