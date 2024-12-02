The evaluation system shows in a uniform way how sustainable the crowd investing projects offered via WIWIN are. In this way, the company enables investors to make more well-founded investment decisions. WIWIN developed the "WIWIN Impact Scoring" together with a professor of Management and Sustainability at the EBS University of Economics and Law, who has also been an associated member of the WIWIN Advisory Board since 2021.

According to a WIWIN representative, sustainability has developed into a mega trend in financial investments, yet unfortunately, most of the investment products labeled green are not green. The platform now aims to provide more transparency in green investments with WIWIN Impact Scoring.





Complex factors are reduced into a single value