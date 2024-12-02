WiseAlpha introduces wealth management services





Through the launch of wealth management services, WiseAlpha intends to ensure a simplified process for wealth managers to provide customers with access to fractional bonds. Corporate bonds have the ability to offer consistent income and equity-like returns with decreased risk.











WiseAlpha’s development strategy





WiseAlpha intends to simplify these procedures through its technology platform, while its Fractional Bond product decreases the minimum investment to EUR 117, making it viable for individual investors to acquire bonds from international corporations such as Apple or FTSE companies like Ocado. The company intended to improve the Fractional Bond product with the newly launched B2B2C Solutions service for institutional customers, with wealth managers, banks, and brokers now being able to collaborate with WiseAlpha to provide fractional bonds to their client base. Moreover, the company’s interface can be leveraged so they can offer partners a white-label option for marketing the portal with their own logo.



According to WiseAlpha’s officials, there is a significant expansion expected in this industry in the upcoming period and the company plans to develop its platform through institutional partnerships. WiseAlpha has been supported by multiple private investors in its growth journey, with the company being committed to improving the corporate bond market and expanding its footprint. Representatives from WiseAlpha underlined that the company’s objective is to democratise the corporate bond market. Recently, the Financial Conduct Authority expressed a need to increase its participation in this market. WiseAlpha works towards simplifying and making the process of providing fractional bonds more cost-effective for individual investors. By working with wealth managers and banks, the company aims to further broaden its access, while also supporting investors.



WiseAlpha’s solutions and capabilities

With its digital marketplace, WiseAlpha provides investors of all sizes with access to institutional corporate bonds. Being authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, the company arranges and promotes Fractional Bonds, as well as other products, including SIPP, Robowise, and APIs for Partners. Furthermore, WiseAlpha’s Robo-managed solution offers wealth managers and their clients the ability to develop a customised portfolio based on their risk profile. With its intelligent algorithms, the company allows clients to automatically benefit from modifications in the bond prices and diversification across the bonds on the marketplace.