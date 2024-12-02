Wise to go public on London stock market float





The listing is expected to be finalised on 5 July with the company aiming for a freefloat of at least 25%. Wise will employ a dual class share structure for the float, wanting to bring customers and ‘other like-minded investors’ into its shareholder base.

The float will come as a boost to London’s IPO scene as the capital looks to boost its reputation as a destination for tech companies. Wise’s float will also come at a volatile time for IPOs more widely, with several stock market listings cancelled in recent weeks.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays are lead advisers on the listing.