Wise joins Temenos MarketPlace

The addition of Wise Platform, Wise’s infrastructural solution for banks, enables Temenos customers, which include more than 3,000 banks and financial institutions worldwide, to switch on Wise’ trusted cross-border payments within their digital banking platform. Temenos customers will have access to Wise’ technology through Temenos Infinity digital banking platform and Temenos Transact next-generation core banking product. The Wise solution is pre-integrated for rapid implementation and time-to-value.

Adding Wise to their digital platform, financial institutions can offer a better international money transfer experience to attract and retain retail and business customers. Cross-border payments with Wise are reportedly up to 8X cheaper than traditional providers. Transfers are sent using the mid-market exchange rate seen on Google or Reuters and cost the customer only a small, upfront fee. Wise enables payments to 80 countries around the world. Over 30% of all global transfers are delivered instantly (under 20 seconds), with over 50% delivered within the hour.