Wirex, Stellar research suggests crypto mass adoption is close

The research is rooted in Wirex and Stellar’s parallel goals to encourage the mass adoption of the digital economy. Over the past 6 months, these leading players have undertaken surveys into their userbases to understand individual’s spending habits, attitudes towards crypto, and use of the currency.

The report provides brand new insights into cryptocurrency usage across different age groups, genders, and countries. According to the findings, 74% of respondents view crypto payments as a viable alternative to traditional money transfer services, whilst only 25% of people have heard of the term ‘stablecoin’ before. Nevertheless, the report also challenged some commonly held beliefs, suggesting that age and security is no barrier to adopting blockchain technology, with 57% of respondents being aged 45 and over, and 86% of people suggesting that they felt safe using crypto.