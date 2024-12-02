Wirex selects Railsbank as new Visa card provider

The open banking platform is responsible for the card issuing service for Wirex’s growing customer base in the Asia Pacific region. Existing Asia Pacific customers of Wirex Visa cards have been automatically migrated to the Railsbank technology platform, which means they can continue using Wirex’s services as normal.

Railsbank achieved the migration of under 45 days, including extensive testing, during COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, working remotely, but collaboratively with the Wirex team, according to the official press release. It was a global effort, with the Wirex project manager based in Ukraine, the compliance team in the UK and Singapore, and its processor in the US.

Wirex develops a contactless crypto-compatible debit card, allowing customers to convert cryptocurrencies to Singapore dollars and be spent in-store on a Visa card. The Wirex card enables users to spend up to 20 traditional and cryptocurrencies at more than 54 million locations worldwide.