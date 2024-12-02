Wirecard, Xolo offer banking solutions for freelancers on a global scale

The new partnership will enable Xolo, supported by Wirecard’s digital banking services, to revamp and enhance the banking and accounting aspect of its current platform. The companies are collaborating within the so-called ‘gig economy’ which refers to digital platforms that allow independent freelancers to connect with individuals or businesses for short-term services or asset-sharing.

Over 30,000 so-called solopreneurs have already signed up with Xolo, formerly known as LeapIN, an online platform for launching and running micro-businesses anywhere in the world. Xolo’s platform provides incorporation, taxation, banking and accounting services, enabling users to set up and operate a virtual business from anywhere in the world.

Leveraging on Wirecard’s banking license, Xolo users can virtually open a business bank account within 48 hours, receive a Wirecard-issued debit card, and be able to manage their banking, tax and compliance activity via a unified Xolo operation centre.