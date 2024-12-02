Wirecard to digitalize payment processes for Mercateo Unites B2B clients

Mercateo Unite is a vendor-neutral B2B networking platform in Europe, which connects buyers, retailers and manufacturers in order to optimize procurement and sales processes and network with business partners. The B2B network allows corporate customers to structure their time and resource management processes more efficiently as Mercateo Unite connects them directly.

As part of this partnership, Wirecard provides Mercateo Unite with a custom accounts solution and processes all financial transactions on a same-day basis. In this way, Wirecard creates a digital interface so that Mercateo Unite can easily follow the current status of payment flows in real time. Wirecards customized accounts solution is scalable, so that as many new users as required can be registered to the platform in a single day.

Regardless of their degree of digitalization, companies active on unite.eu benefit from simple negotiation and payment processes as they can directly connect with business partners on the platform.

