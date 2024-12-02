Wirecard partners GPS and Bottomline Technologies to deliver banking solution in the UK

The U Account offers improved current account functionality for users without the cost of using a bank. Its focus on personalization, easy digital access and transparent pricing for bolt-on account services are unique in the UK market.

With this, Wirecard Card Solutions (WDCS) , is introducing agency-banking services in the UK via existing banking relationships. The U account is WDCS’s and GPS’s first foray into agency banking whereby cardholders can make use of additional payment functionality including direct debit, faster payments and bacs credits along with standard prepaid account features.

The U Account targets people, who feel underserved and overcharged by the banks with a new type of highly personalisable prepaid current account that lets people budget better, pay their bills on time and avoid unnecessary bank charges.