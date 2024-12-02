Wirecard Bank, Fundflow launch invoice discounting platform for SMEs

SMEs, as well as freelancers, can sell their outstanding invoices on Fundflow website. Fundflow then enables the refinancing with institutional investors. Wirecard Bank provides their German banking license and handles the payment process.

Businesses can bridge liquidity gaps with Fundflow. Unpaid customer invoices with payment terms under sixty days can be sold on the platform. The seller gets the cash on the next day releasing otherwise locked up capital. Optionally, Fundflow also offers full service invoice management for the customer. The service costs a small discount on the payout without minimum turnover or long term contracts.