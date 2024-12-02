Wirecard and Bank Mandiri cooperate on digital financial solutions for corporate customers

Thanks to Wirecard, Bank Mandiri has been able to launch a new service for its 27,000 corporate clients which enables them to streamline Customs and Excise payments thanks to direct integration with the Indonesian Directorate General for Customs and Excise (DJBC).

The Customs Management service is a new feature within the Mandiri Cash Management (MCM) solution, supported by Wirecard technology and provided to over 27,000 active Bank Mandiri corporate customers. The MCM solution enables these clients to carry out a wide range of operations, including liquidity management and online foreign exchange. The solution covers the entire cash management services value chain in a customizable interface.

The new payment solution is a result of the Indonesian Directorate General for Customs and Excise (DJBC) integration with Bank Mandiri, based on open APIs. This allows corporate customers to search DJBC invoices, check their billing status and make payments all in one transaction cycle. Corporate customers benefit from real-time information, avoiding duplicate payments, as well as accelerated transaction times and increased efficiency in the payment process.