Wipro, SAP to develop procure-to pay solutions for retail and fashion industry





The intent of this engagement is to co-develop new solutions, which will help retail and fashion companies effectively manage business processes and customer experience. It will offer a range of functionality from fashion manufacturing to in-store merchandising as described below:

Retail merchandise management solution based on SAP S/4HANA Cloud will help rapid innovation and business transformation. It will address end-to-end processes such as procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, supply chain, and core finance for retail. Omnichannel pricing and promotions, omnichannel merchandise and assortment planning, demand and supply planning, and store commerce will be key areas of focus.