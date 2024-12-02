Wipro partners with First Horizon Bank

Wipro has worked with 6 other companies to optimise VirtualBank's cloud migration and support their fintech stack in a public cloud ecosystem. This partnership resulted in a comprehensive transformation of VirtualBank's existing technology stack into a cloud-based, API- enabled offering.

Wipro worked with FHN to evaluate the fintech cloud products, developed the end-to-end solution architecture, core configuration and accounting cash flows, and managed customer data migration and a quality assurance plan.