Wipro partners Finastra to help banks go digital





The companies will create an offering that combines Wipro’s services catalogue with Finastra’s front-to-back trade finance and cash management solutions.

A recent Finastra study showed that corporate banking clients have shifted their focus towards real-time execution capabilities, access to online platforms, and value-add services. In response, banks are moving away from the traditional relationship management model to become digital platform players that can meet client needs in a more agile way. The partnership should help banks make this transition through access to Wipro’s service portfolio, from consulting and digital to infrastructure and operations, and Finastra’s solutions – Fusion Trade Innovation and Fusion Cash Management.