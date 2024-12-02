Wipro launches open banking API platform

The Open API platform will enable banks and financial institutions to launch Open Banking initiatives and create new forms of distribution channels and servicing capabilities, provide access to third-party application marketplaces, and comply with emerging regulatory norms through the standardization of APIs.

Open Banking is an emerging trend in financial technology that uses Open APIs to enable the third party developers build applications and services around a financial institution. It facilitates greater financial transparency and helps financial institutions innovate and create new revenue models.

Open Banking has been gaining significant momentum across the globe, especially in the European banking industry – driven by changing regulatory mandates. Revised Directive on Payment Services (PSD2), is one such regulatory mandate that aims to standardize, integrate and improve payment efficiency in the European Union.

Wipro expects a large number of banks and financial institutions to adopt Open Banking initiatives to conform with evolving banking regulations, meet customers’ digital expectations, and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive Fintech industry. These are transforming the way banks approach products and distribution.

More than that, Wipro’s Open Banking API platform accelerates banks’ journey towards the establishment of an API-enabled value ecosystem and simplifies the onboarding and integration of Fintech services. By enabling compliance with emerging Open Banking regulatory mandates such as PSD2, the platform helps organizations keep pace with banking industry trends.

The platform leverages IBM API Connect, which offers capabilities to create, run, manage and secure APIs and micro services. It enables organizations to rapidly deploy and simplify the administration of APIs for both on-premise and cloud environments.