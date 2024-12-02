Wintrust selects NCR for its Digital First Banking platform

NCR Digital First Banking is a modern, cloud-native, API based platform that will assists customers in Wintrust branch locations and across its digital channels. The platform will be managed by NCR and hosted in the cloud.

Besides the platform, the financial institution has also selected Channel Services Platform (CSP) and NCR D3 Digital Banking solutions to support customer experience via digital and branch channels.

NCR Corporation is a software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the US and other countries.