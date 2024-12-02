Windward, Danske Bank partner for financial crime compliance control

Windward’s is a Predictive Intelligence company applying AI to help with global maritime trade. Its AI-based predictive solution will enable Danske Bank to employ dynamic risk profiling and to integrate automated risk-based maritime compliance solutions to manage increasing sanctions risks and regulations.

Windward’s platform will also help with Danske Bank’s operational performance for screening, investigating, and auditing transactions for the 90% of global trade which occurs on the ocean. This allows for data-driven decisions.

As representatives from Danske Bank say, financial institutions are some of the most heavily regulated in the world. In addition to efforts against AML, new sanctions advisories by OFAC and OFSI have created a more complex and harder to navigate ecosystem for the bank. This need to meet regulatory expectations prompted the use of Windward’s AI solution.

Windward’s Predictive Intelligence is powered by MAIA – Maritime Artificial Intelligence Analytics – an AI solution based on 300 behavioral analytics models and 10 billion data points. The company’s proprietary platform provides banks and other financial institutions with a 360 degree solution for risk management.