Wilson Bank & Trust, Newgen to automate the deposit accounts

Newgen Software is a global provider of low code digital automation platform. WBT is looking to use Newgen's deposit account opening software as an omnichannel platform, for the mobile, online, and branch channels, to guide customers through the onboarding process. With Newgen's commercial loan origination module, the bank can originate, process, disburse and monitor commercial loans.

Newgen helps companies and financial institutions to manage their processes (BPM), content (ECM), and communications (CCM)—for connected operations. They offer solutions from customer onboarding to service requests, from loans and deposits to underwriting, and others. Newgen's platform is a cloud-based one.