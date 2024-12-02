White Oak inks agreement to acquire LDF Group

In acquiring LDF, White Oak will have over 22,000 active loans across 10,000+ direct clients in the UK SME market, a national sales force in excess of 100 personnel across a variety of channels, a position in the market where it is recognized, claims the company, as one of the major non-bank providers of SME capital and a fully functional platform in the SME lending space incorporating headquarters in Ewloe, Wales and four additional offices across England and Scotland: Stewarton, Manchester, London and Southampton.

Together, LDF and White Oak will provide small businesses and underserved middle-market companies across the UK with financing solutions to support their growth and working capital needs.

White Oak Global Advisors is an alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing credit financing solutions to facilitate the growth, acquisitions, refinancings and recapitalizations of small- and medium-size enterprises.

Established in 1986, LDF Group is one of the largest independent finance providers for small- and medium-size enterprises in the UK, catering to over 10,000 clients across a diversified set of industries.