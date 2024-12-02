What If Projects launches Finwise, an AI chat service





The platform was built as an AI chat infrastructure for finance companies, leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline processes, drive innovation, and improve user experience.

Finwise’s SDK framework will also allow companies to experience seamless and efficient integration into already existing applications, saving time and costs for banks and financial institutions.

Clients can have multiple benefits while using the Finwise service, such as AI-powered instant financial insights (a service that provides real-time financial analysis and personalised advice), fraud management solutions (which include the process of detection and prevention of possible fraudulent activities and aim to enhance security with the help of artificial intelligence), as well as customer support products, with its potential to offer banks and neobanks the capability to save employee costs, resources, and overall management time.









Developments of artificial intelligence services in the industry

Regarding the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions and tools, lately there have been multiple partnerships and product releases in the industry.

At the beginning of April 2023, US-based travel booking company Expedia announced a new chatbot supported by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In the Expedia application, a client has the capability to start a conversation with the ChatGPT service in order to get recommendations on destinations, transportation, activities, or hotels. ChatGPT in Expedia also focused on taking it a step further by automatically favouriting hotels that were recommended in the conversation.

The announcement was released right after Expedia launched a plugin with OpenAI, where users were able to plan trips on the ChatGBT site using their own Expedia’s saved travel data.

Earlier in the same month, UAE-based Bybit launched a new AI programme. The new tool was designed to support smart trading with personalised product and strategy recommendations.

The Tool Discovery relied on back-tested data to suggest strategies that respond to current market conditions, which allows users to conduct data-driven decisions and actions that are best suited to their unique profile. The system allows customers to make accurate decisions while also offering them the possibility to discover new products and strategies and give them insights into their investing style.

Global analytics software firm FICO received twelve patents related to digital decisioning in many areas as blockchain model governance, machine learning technology, and artificial intelligence. The news was launched in April 2023, and it focused on FICO’s AI solutions that provide the ability to operationalise personal customer experience and business outcomes at scale.

At the end of March 2023, NVIDIA and Microsoft partnered in order to provide Microsoft enterprise users with access to the industrial metaverse and AI supercomputing capabilities via its cloud.



